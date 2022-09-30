Telangana: KCR presents 1kg 16 tolas of gold to Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday gave a donation of one kilogramme and sixteen tolas of gold for Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s vimana gopuram to be gold-plated.

At 11:45 a.m., the chief minister travelled by vehicle to Yadadri. He spent some time in the presidential suite after Giri pradakshina in his motorcade.

KCR travelled to the temple with his wife Shobha and grandchild Himanshu to take part in a special puja. The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister and offered purna kumbham to welcome him.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by ministers G Jagadish Reddy and A Indrakaran Reddy.

Because the chief minister was planning to visit Yadadri, the police put rigorous security measures in place.