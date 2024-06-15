KCR calls power purchase probe commission ‘illegal’, calls it ‘biased’

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), in a letter directed to Justice L Narasimha Reddy, raised doubts on the ‘impartiality’ of the probe on Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) made by the state government under the previous BRS regime.

Alleging that the probe commission was “biased”, as per the statements made by the Judge, while speaking to the media. He also demanded that Reddy must step down voluntarily from the probe commission.

“I believe you have crossed the limits beyond the terms of reference in apportioning unjustified blame on the government which shows your determination to discredit the erstwhile government. Hence the request for you to withdraw from the commission of inquiry,” he remarked, in a strongly worded letter to Justice Reddy led commission’s notice.

He also said that the current Congress-led state government had ordered the commission of inquiry with a clear political motive and to discredit the earlier government.

“The society is aware of how our government had succeeded but if the political considerations of the current ruling party are unfortunate, more painful are your unbridled comments as the chairman of the commission of inquiry in the press conference. I wanted to submit my reply to the commission by June 15, 2024, as per your notice, but against the conventions of a commission of inquiry, before completing the inquiry, your act of calling for a press conference, taking the name of Telangana state and my name in the press conference and extending the time for submitting the reply in view of the Lok Sabha elections as a personal favour, have caused extreme pain to me,” KCR said, in his 12-page letter.

Followed all rules: KCR

The former chief minister said that the BRS-led state government followed all the necessary legal processes and rules and also achieved necessary permits both at the national and the state levels.

“We have adhered to the rulings of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) which was formed as per the Electricity Act 2009. If any individual/s, or organisations that hold objections over the decisions taken can express their views at the public hearings held by the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC),” he said.

KCR further stated that the objections were raised against power purchase from Chattisgarh by chief minister A Revanth Reddy with the Telangana ERC back in the day when he was an MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“His objections were taken into consideration by the ERC, and only then were the purchase proposals put forward by Telangana electricity bodies approved by the Commission. If Revanth Reddy still had any objections, the law allowed him to approach the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and even the Supreme Court. But he did not pursue that course of action,” KCR added.

‘Constitution of probe commission illegal’

The BRS chief said that forming such inquiry commissions could not be constituted against the orders of the ERC’s decisions.

“Your taking charge of the commission without informing the government that such constitution of a commission was illegal and that too despite you being a former Chief Justice of the High Court, is highly regrettable. I am placing my objections on record for your decision to begin the proceedings illegally and without examining the issues in a proper perspective. Moreover, in a press conference addressed by you on June 11, you made some inappropriate comments. This is to put my objections in this regard on record,” he remarked.

Notice to KCR

This comes days after Justice Reddy led commission setup to investigate irregularities in the power purchase agreements and issued a notice to KCR to provide a detailed response regarding his involvement in the agreements.

The commission had asked for a response by June 15.

KCR, in response, had requested an extension, seeking additional time until July 30 to provide the necessary clarifications.

The commission is investigating alleged irregularities in the PPAs made during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, specifically focusing on agreements related to the Yadadri and Damarcherla power plants, as well as a proposed 1,000 MW power purchase from Chhattisgarh.

Former officials, including the former chairman and managing director of Telangana Genco and Transco, D Prabhakar Rao, and former special chief secretary Suresh Chanda, have already appeared before the commission. Suresh Chanda was involved in the controversial proposal to secure power from Chhattisgarh during his tenure in the energy department.