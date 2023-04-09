Telangana: KCR sanctions 7000 paddy procurement centres

CS Kumari was directed to conduct video conferences with all district collectors on Monday to ensure the completion of an action plan for the setting up of paddy procurement centres.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday issued 7000 paddy procurement centres throughout the state and directed the officials to complete the arrangements on a war footing.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and civil supplies commissioner Anil Kumar received directions from CM KCR regarding the initiation of the process.

As per the chief minister’s orders, 7000 procurement centres are to be set up across Telangana in a similar manner to what was done in the past.

