Telangana: Kodangal BRS MLA booked for assault, abduction of Congress worker
Kodangal BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) sitting MLA of Kodangal, Patnam Narender Reddy and former GHMC deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin were booked by the police for allegedly abducting and assaulting a worker of the Congress party.

Police said that the case was registered based on the complaint given by a Congress worker.

The complainant alleged that while he was travelling on a bike, his vehicle was obstructed by the MLA and some workers of the BRS at Kosgi.

The worker alleged that later, he was abducted by a car and was beaten up using stones and sticks for working for the Congress party.

Many such cases of alleged election violence have been reported across the state. Most of these cases involved scuffles between the BRS and the Congress.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

