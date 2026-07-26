Telangana: Kondagattu bus accident wreckage removed after 8 yrs

Hyderabad: Nearly eight years after the devastating Kondagattu bus accident that claimed 65 lives in what remains Telangana’s deadliest road disaster, authorities have finally removed the mangled wreckage of the ill-fated Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus from in front of the Malyala Police Station in Jagtial Jagtialdistrict.

For years, the rusting remains of the bus stood as a painful reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on September 11, 2018, when an overcrowded TGSRTC Palle Velugu bus carrying devotees from the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kondagattu plunged into a deep gorge while descending the ghat road. While 45 passengers died on the spot, another 20 later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 65.

The accident devastated several villages, particularly Shanivarampet, Dabbuthimmayapalli, Tirumalapur and surrounding areas, where entire families lost multiple members. Children, women and elderly passengers were among those killed. In several families, three to four members died in the same accident, making it one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in the state’s history.

For nearly eight years, the mangled bus remained parked outside the Malyala Police Station. Residents of nearby villages said they were forced to relive the horrific memories every time they passed by the wreckage. Survivors and relatives of the victims had repeatedly appealed to the police and district authorities to remove the vehicle, saying it had become a constant reminder of their loss.

Acting on these requests, authorities finally removed the bus this week, drawing relief from local residents. Many thanked the police and transport officials for clearing the wreckage, saying it had brought some emotional closure to families still grieving the tragedy.

Bus was carrying passengers double the seating capacity

The accident occurred on September 11, 2018, when the TGSRTC bus, operating from the Jagtial depot, was returning from the Kondagattu temple with devotees on board. Although the bus had a seating capacity of 59 passengers, it was reportedly carrying more than 100 people while descending the steep ghat road.

Official investigations concluded that the accident resulted primarily from human error rather than any mechanical failure. Investigators found that the driver had allegedly shifted the bus into neutral while descending the slope, causing the overloaded vehicle to gain uncontrollable speed. The driver was unable to regain control, and the bus crashed through inadequate roadside barriers before plunging into a deep gorge. Investigators found no evidence of a tyre burst or any major mechanical defect.

Following the tragedy, the state government and TGSRTC announced an ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh for the family of each deceased victim, including Rs 5 lakh from the government and Rs 3 lakh from TGSRTC. The injured were paid Rs 2.5 lakh each. Despite the compensation, survivors and victims’ families have continued to seek fulfilment of other promises made by the government.

Even after eight years, the Kondagattu bus tragedy continues to haunt the region. Residents have urged the government to strengthen safety measures on the ghat road by improving crash barriers, enforcing passenger limits, regulating heavy vehicle movement and introducing better traffic management to ensure such a disaster is never repeated.