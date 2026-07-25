Students, driver injured in bus-lorry collision in Medchal

Hyderabad: As many as three people, including two students and a driver, were injured in an accident in Medchal after a collision between a school bus and a 0lorry on Saturday, July 25, morning.

The accident occurred in Yellampet Municipality when the bus rammed a stationary lorry on National Highway 44. Following the accident, the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the driver reportedly failed to notice the lorry ahead, causing the bus to crash into it from behind. The impact left two students and the driver injured.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Medchal police said, “The accident occurred at 8 am when the bus rammed into the lorry. The injured are under treatment, and a case of causing grievous injuries through negligent driving has been registered under section 125(A) of the BNSS.”

As many as three people, including two students and a driver, were injured in an accident in Medchal after a collision between a school bus and a 0lorry on Saturday, July 25, morning.



The accident occurred in Yellampet Municipality when the bus rammed a stationary lorry on… pic.twitter.com/mr9v9cnuLo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 25, 2026

A video shared on social media showed the front portion of the bus completely mangled. Residents gathered at the accident spot to assist the students to safety.