Telangana: KTR announces Rs 1544 Cr for development of Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday announced a whopping Rs 1,544 crore for development works in Nalgonda in the next six to seven months. This is in keeping with his promise of adopting the district, if the TRS won in the Munugode bypolls.

Speaking to the media, following a review meeting at Munugode on the development initiatives in the former Nalgonda, Rama Rao claimed that the TRS victory in the Munugode by-election was the first time since 1958 that a political party had won all 12 Assembly seats in the former Nalgonda.

“The TRS administration had begun the district’s development as promised during the election campaign,” he remarked.

He stated that over the course of the next six to seven months, various development projects worth Rs 1,544 crore—including Rs 402 crore by the Roads and Buildings department, Rs 700 crore by the Panchayat Raj department, Rs 334 crore by the Municipal Administration department, and Rs 64 crore by the Tribal Welfare department—would be carried out in the former district.

The Telangana government has invested 454 crore rupees in the development of all urban local bodies in the former Nalgonda over the past eight years.