Telangana: KTR holds meet to discuss Munugode’s development 

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao conducted a review meeting with officials regarding the development of Munugode in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

After a thunderous win of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in the just concluded Munugode by-elections, KTR held meetings that discussed implementations of welfare schemes and development programs.

Officials from the health department have been asked to submit a proposal for setting up 100-bed hospitals by the minister.

KTR also instructed the officials from the department of roads and buildings to submit a report on the current condition of the roads in Munugode and asked officials to take up sanctioned road works in Nampally, Marrigudem, and Chandur, Gattuppal mandals.