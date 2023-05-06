Telangana: KTR inaugurates IT Tower, Shiparamam in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: As part of the government’s vision to the spread IT sector across Telangana, IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao, along with sports minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the IT Tower in Mahbubnagar on Saturday.

Ministers @KTRBRS and @VSrinivasGoud inaugurated IT Tower in Mahbubnagar.



Minister KTR also inaugurated the @taskts centre and facilitation centers of @WEHubHyderabad @THubHyd located in the tower. #TrailblazerTelangana pic.twitter.com/DdeHAsBHiL — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 6, 2023

KTR said that the proximity of the facility to Hyderabad and Shamshabad airports will attract companies to establish their operations in the area.

Spread across four acres, the IT tower in Mahbubnagaris is a four-florried building where companies and the state government’s innovation ecosystem are provided with space to set up their offices or centres.

The building consists of 44 office spaces- 44 No’s, 10 conference halls, an innovation centre, a knowledge hub and a cafeteria.

On the occasion, KTR also inaugurated the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge’s (TASK) centre, facilitation centres of T-Hub and WE-HUB located in the building.

Lithium Ion Battery manufacturing Giga plant worth Rs 9,500 crore investment at Mahabubnagar IT Tower was also inaugurated.

Laid foundation for @AmaraRaja_Group Lithium Ion Battery manufacturing Giga plant amounting ₹9,500 Crore investment at Mahabubnagar IT Tower along with Hon’ble Minister Sri @KTRBRS Garu, @JayGalla & Other Dignitaries. #ManaMahabubnagar #MahabubnagarITTower pic.twitter.com/aK325BTqX3 — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) May 6, 2023

Stepping towards making electric vehicles for the state and mobility hub sustenance, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. broke ground for Giga Corridor for Lithium Cell and battery pack manufacturing in Mahbubnagar.

Electrifying ⚡news from #Telangana



Industries Minister @KTRBRS along with Minister @VSrinivasGoud and @JayGalla, Chairman and MD, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., broke ground for @AmaraRaja_Group's Giga Corridor for Lithium Cell and Battery Pack Manufacturing in Divitipali,… pic.twitter.com/Rx0pLgD2Rs — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 6, 2023

Besides this, seat allocation letters were handed over to nine companies that include Mueller dotKonnect, Amara Raja Group, Zuven Technologies, Intuites LLC, Urpan Technologies, E-grove Systems, IT Vision 360 Inc, Four Oaks Inc and BCDC Cloud Centers Pvt. Ltd. to set up their operations at the facility.

The latest addition to this initiative is the IT Tower located in Mahbubnagar. IT Towers in Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet will be inaugurated in a few months, the government said.

Likewise, the IT tower in Adilabad is shaping up well for creating employment for rural youth, these IT Towers reduce migration to larger cities, boost local businesses and aid in the equitable development of the state.

KTR then checked on the beautification works, which were undertaken to change the shape of Peddacheruvu in Mahabubnagar into a mini tank bund.

KTR also inaugurated the Shilparamam built at the big pond with the purpose of providing a pleasant atmosphere and entertainment to the people of Mahabubnagar.