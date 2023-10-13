Telangana: KTR keen on Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s entry into BRS

Lakshmaiah on Friday, October 13, announced his resignation from the grand old party blaming the Congress for injustice towards Backward Classes (BC).

BRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday, October 13, said that he will personally invite veteran Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah into the party.

Lakshmaiah on Friday, October 13, announced his resignation from the grand old party blaming the Congress for injustice towards Backward Classes (BC) in the party and also blamed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and senior leadership for ‘irregularities’ in the candidates’ selection process.

“Our 114 candidates, declared by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) have begun campaigning quite seriously. We will announce the remaining five candidates’ names soon,” KTR said.

Lakshmaiah lauds BRS

In his resignation letter addressed to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lakshmaiah lauded the BRS for recognising “even small BC laborers and grants them MP, MLC, and corporation positions, adding that “while our own PCC president, campaign committee chairman, former MPs, and working presidents are unable to secure an audience with the top leadership to discuss the concerns of Telangana’s Congress BC leaders.”

According to reports, he resigned from the Congress because he was denied a ticket from the Jangaon Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

