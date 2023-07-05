Telangana: KTR launches MAUD 2014-24 report, boasts of ‘outstanding progress’

Hyderabad: Capital investments in Urban Telangana jumped over 4 times during 2014-2023, compared to the previous decade, according to a ten-year report released by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

The Telangana government contributed a mammoth 91.8 percent to the overall capital investment, while the Centre’s contribution was Rs 9,934 crore, a mere 8.2 percent.

According to the report, the MAUD department has spent over Rs 1.21 lakh crores towards infrastructure development in urban Telangana.

Speaking after the launch of the report, KTR said that the ministry has proactively tackled challenges like solid waste management and air pollution, earning international recognition for the same.

MAUD administers and monitors the activities or functions of all the HODs /UDAs/Municipal Corporations/Municipalities.

The department is responsible for issuing necessary directions and orders for better civic administration and sustainable urban development.