Telangana: KTR predicts BRS’ victory in Kodangal against Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao predicted the victory of his party’s candidate and sitting MLA Patnam Narender Reddy against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in the Kodangal Assembly constituency.

Addressing a massive roadshow in the constituency on November 9, Thursday, KTR said, “This looks more like a victory rally than an election rally. Revanth Reddy might consider withdrawing his nomination after seeing the immense support of the people for BRS MLA candidate Patnam Narender Reddy in Kodangal.”

Calling Revanth Reddy a ‘real estate broker’, KTR said, “If you vote for Revanth Reddy, he will make plots of Kodangal and sell the entire place.” adding that “he can buy leaders but cannot buy people of Kodangal.”

Revanth will soon go to jail: KTR

KTR further remarked that Revanth Reddy will soon go to jail.

He asked the people, “Do you want a leader who stays with people or the one who will go to jail?” and said that Revanth Reddy “tarnished the name of Kodangal by getting caught red-handedly in the vote for note case and has now become famous for selling tickets.”

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s challenge to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asking him to contest from Kodangal, KTR said that Patnam Narender Reddy was enough to handle Revanth Reddy. He said that Revanth was someone who lost against Narender Reddy in the 2018 Assembly elections.

During the roadshow, KTR spoke about Revanth Reddy’s alleged offer to poach four sarpanchs in Kodangal by offering them an amount of Rs. 1 crore. He appreciated the Sarpanch for rejecting Revanth Reddy’s alleged offer and alerting the police.

KTR slams Karnataka Congress

KTR stated that Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar who came to campaign in Telangana recently said that the Congress in Karnataka was providing four hours of free power supply to farmers.

He said that the farmers were now “frightened” that Congress would do the same if it came to power in Telangana.

KTR added that the Karnataka farmers were coming to Telangana and saying that it was a “mistake” to elect Congress in their state “which only worsened the current problem.”

“To suppress the voice of KCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Union ministers and chief ministers of different states were coming to Telangana, and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi and D K Shivkumar from Karnataka are also coming here. But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone,” said KTR.

Making a comparison between BRS and Congress, KTR asked, “What do you want? Current or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandu (vultures), schemes or scams, an MLA in people or MLA in jail.”

KTR said that Narender Reddy was a leader who stood by the “thick and thin” of the people and Revanth Reddy was someone who wasn’t even accessible on the phone. “Elect Narender Reddy and I will make sure Narender Reddy gets a promotion,” he remarked.

Along with Kodangal, Revanth also is contesting from Kamareddy against BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. The BJP has nominated Bantu Ramesh Kumar as its candidate from Kodangal.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.