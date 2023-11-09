Video: KTR escapes major accident during BRS rally

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday, November 9, escaped a major accident during the party’s election rally in Armoor, Nizamabad district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The railing of the open-top vehicle on which KTR and his party’s cadre were travelling suddenly broke down after a sudden brake by the vehicle’s driver.

According to official info from the BRS, he emerged safe from the incident.

The party also said that he is headed for a roadshow in Kodangal.

On Thursday, KTR officially filed his nomination for the Sircilla Assembly Constituency.

The constituency, a BRS stronghold, will witness a triangular contest between KTR, Congress’ Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mallugari Narsa Goud.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.