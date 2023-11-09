Telangana polls: KTR files nomination for Sircilla

In the 2018 elections, KTR won Sircilla Constituency with 125,213 votes securing 70.89% of total votes. 

Updated: 9th November 2023 2:45 pm IST

Hyderabad: The working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao officially filed his nomination for the Sircilla Assembly Constituency on Thursday, November 9. 

The constituency, a BRS stronghold, will witness a triangular contest between KTR, Congress’ Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mallugari Narsa Goud. 

Earlier today, chief minister and BRS supremo, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, also filed his papers for the Gajwel constituency. This apart, there is anticipation for KCR’s nomination from Kamareddy, with a subsequent poll rally slated to be on his itinerary, as stated by official sources.

