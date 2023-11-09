Telangana polls: CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel

After filing his nomination papers, he will address a poll rally at Kamareddy in the afternoon, official sources said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th November 2023 12:14 pm IST
KCR files nomination from Gajwel

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers on Thursday, November 9 in Gajwel for the November 30 Assembly polls.

KCR is likely to file his nomination form Kamareddy in the afternoon which will be followed by a poll rally, official sources said.

Also Read
Watch: KTR pauses speech during Azaan in Sangareddy

Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections.

MS Education Academy

He performed a puja by keeping his nomination papers in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

After a brief break for Diwali, Rao will resume his tours from November 13.

He will be addressing 54 ‘Praja Ashirwad’ meetings between November 13 and 28 for the polls.

The BRS chief will address the final rally for the polls on November 28 at Gajwel.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th November 2023 12:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button