Telangana polls: CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers on Thursday, November 9 in Gajwel for the November 30 Assembly polls.

KCR is likely to file his nomination form Kamareddy in the afternoon which will be followed by a poll rally, official sources said.

Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections.

He performed a puja by keeping his nomination papers in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

After a brief break for Diwali, Rao will resume his tours from November 13.

He will be addressing 54 ‘Praja Ashirwad’ meetings between November 13 and 28 for the polls.

The BRS chief will address the final rally for the polls on November 28 at Gajwel.