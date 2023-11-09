Watch: KTR pauses speech during Azaan in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao popularly known as KTR paused his public address mid-way when he heard Azaan in Sangareddy, Telangana. He was addressing a public meeting as part of the election campaign for Telangana Assembly polls.

During the address, he targeted Congress, stating that even after casting multiple votes for the national party, Muslims remain poor. Promising to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the State, KTR mentioned that in the past nine years, Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb has prevailed in the state.

Budget for minorities in Telangana

He compared the budget for Minorities in Telangana with that of Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest Muslim population. In UP, the budget for minorities is Rs 1700 crore, whereas in Telangana, it is Rs 2200 crore, despite a relatively smaller number of Muslims.

He also highlighted TMREIS schools, Shaadi Mubarak Scheme, and other welfare activities carried out by the KCR-led government in Telangana.

Giving reasons behind Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi’s allegations against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, KTR mentioned that they are worried that after winning elections in Telangana, BRS will give tough competition to Congress and BJP in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states.

KTR halts his speech in between for Azaan

During the address, KTR stopped speaking the moment he heard Azaan and maintained silence until its completion. After the completion of the Azaan, he said that it is the Tehzeeb of Telangana. He also highlighted that when Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-un-Nabi fell on the same date, Muslims on their own decided to postpone the rally.

KTR further hinted that Azaan on a loudspeaker may become a thing of the past if Muslims lose a leader like KCR. Supporting his claim, he highlighted the bulldozer action in some states. He also referred to recent comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament.

The BRS party is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in Telangana State. It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term.