Can BRS secure hat trick win in Telangana Assembly polls? Here’s pre-poll survey

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a surge in political activity as the state prepares for the upcoming assembly polls. Meanwhile, numerous pre-poll surveys for the Telangana assembly polls 2023 are unveiling their predictions.

In Telangana, the BJP is striving to attain power, while the BRS is aiming to maintain its hold on power for a third consecutive term. Conversely, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to regain power in the state.

Telangana Assembly pre-poll survey 2023

Despite the BJP’s vigorous efforts to gain power in Telangana, a pre-poll survey conducted by India TV-CNX reveals that the party is expected to secure only seven seats in the assembly polls 2023.

For the Indian National Congress (INC), the survey predicts that the party won’t be able to form the government in Telangana. Nevertheless, the party’s seat share is expected to increase from 19 in 2018 to 34 in the Telangana Assembly polls 2023.

According to the pre-poll survey, the BRS is projected to form the government in the Telangana again after the assembly elections in November 2023. However, the party’s seat share may decline to 70. The survey also predicts that AIMIM will be limited to seven seats.

Seat share in previous polls

In the Telangana Assembly Polls 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, established the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, representing a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as chief minister for a third consecutive term.