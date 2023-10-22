Will Telangana polls result in hung Assembly?

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls scheduled for November this year, several pre-poll surveys have started releasing their predictions. Some predict that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will secure the highest seat share, while others indicate the Congress as the front-runner. However, some of them hints that Telangana may see a hung Assembly after the polls.

For instance, the India TV CNX survey projects 70 seats for BRS in the upcoming elections. In contrast, surveys conducted by Poll Tracker, Telangana Pulse, Lok Poll, Janmat, and ABP-C voters predict that the Congress will emerge as the majority party after the elections.

Threat of hung assembly in Telangana after polls

There is also a looming threat of a hung assembly, with Janmat and ABP-C voter hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly after the upcoming polls.

Another survey by India Today-C Voter predicts that the Congress will secure 54 seats, while BRS is expected to secure 49 in the Telangana Assembly polls, suggesting the likelihood of a hung assembly.

Although the surveys are divided on whether the polls will result in the formation of a government by INC or BRS or a hung assembly in Telangana, all of them predict that the BJP is unlikely to form a government in the state. Most surveys indicate that the BJP’s seat share will remain in the single digits.

Seat share in previous polls

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls in 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by winning 88 out of the 119 seats, representing a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to secure seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term, or if the Congress will form the government, or if the Telangana polls will result in a hung assembly.