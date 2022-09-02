Telangana: KTR promises to overcome malnutrition in 18 months

Hyderabad: Telangana urban development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that the state will overcome malnutrition in the next 18 months.

The minister has taken up the challenge thrown at him by Banglore-based educationist TV Mohandas Pai. The back and forth between the two began after KTR criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting bhajans as a solution to defeat malnutrition.

The minster also mentioned that India is placed at 101 among 116 countries ranked by the global hunger index. He sought solutions for malnutrition instead of indulging in comedy.

The educationist taunted KTR, calling him a hero, and sought data on malnutrition in Telangana instead.

In his reply to KTR, Mohandaspai said , “You are really a super star, since you have ruled Telangana for long, pl show us data on malnutrition in your state,what have you done over time. Pl show action,not point to others, data there in NFHS-5@Sanju_Verma_ @vijaygajera @thehawkeyex “

KTR took to twitter and responded to the educationist saying, “Challenge accepted Mohan In the next 18 months, you will see a remarkable turnaround in malnutrition stats of my state Mark my tweet; we will outdo both the 40% commission Govt in Karnataka & Rapist Remission Govt in Gujarat @SatyavathiTRS Garu & @WCDTelangana let’s gear up”

The minister asked, women and child welfare minister Satyawati Rathore to be prepared for the challenge. He also took a jibe at the governments of Gujarat and Karnata labeling them as rapist recession governments and 40 percent commission government respectively.