Telangana: KTR slams Congress over failing to manage floods

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, September, 2 slammed the Congress government for failing to manage floods in Telangana.

KTR alleged that Congress was being indifferent to the suffering of the people adding that the BRS cadre was making efforts to provide relief. He took to X and said, “While the Congress government remains nowhere to be seen, you’ve risen to the challenge, serving those in need. Your tireless efforts are the backbone of our party, proving once again that we are the force that keeps Telangana strong.”

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA urged the BRS cadre to continue to extend every possible support for the flood-affected people. However, he also advised them to prioritise their safety as they work tirelessly to protect others.

He also slammed the Congress government’s rescue and relief operations during the crisis, particularly questioning the absence of three senior ministers from Khammam. “Where are the three mighty ministers from Khammam? Could they not have sent a rescue helicopter? We had done that more than half a dozen times in our government,” he added.

He further targeted the government over rising dengue cases with over 6,000 cases reported since January, including more than 800 new cases in just five days.

“Their failure to combat the spread is costing lives, but instead of taking responsibility, the Congress government chooses to ignore the deaths caused by this crisis. The people of Telangana deserve accountability, not apathy,” he remarked.