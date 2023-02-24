Telangana: KTR’s remarks against PM Modi due to BRS’ desperation, says BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP’s official spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday said that the ruling BRS, after realising that it is losing the confidence of people, is now resorting to ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Narendra Modi.

Reacting to KT Rama Rao’s remarks at Bhupalpally, Subhash said that KCR is unable to digest the popularity and people’s support for BJP.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) at a public meeting on Thursday in Bhupalpally, alleged that prime minister Narendra Modi was helping Gautam Adani become rich.

“Modi indeed helped Adani get that money,” he said referring to the recent Hindenburg research report row. KTR said that the Prime Minister failed to fulfill his election promise to deposit Rs 15 lakhs in Jan Dhan accounts.

“He is indulging in mud-slinging by using objectionable words against the Modi government,” said the BJP spokesperson.

NV Subhash stated that inspite of the BJP’s challenge for an open debate on the funds from centre to Telangana,’ the BRS ministers are not coming forward.’

He alleged that all the scams happening in the country led to Pragathi Bhavan and members of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family and BRS leaders being involved.

He echoed the statement of BJP party chief Bandi Sanjay that the BJP would destroy the tombs if they are voted to power.

Subhash said, “BRS is in power not because of Muslim votes, it is your duty and responsibility to protect our culture and respect sentiments of Hindu voters.”