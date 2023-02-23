Telangana: ‘PM Modi helped Adani make money,’ says IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) at a public meeting on Thursday in Bhupalpally, alleged that prime minister Narendra Modi was helping Gautam Adani become rich.

“Modi indeed helped Adani get that money,” he said referring to the recent Hindenburg research report row. KTR said that the Prime Minister failed to fulfill his election promise to deposit Rs 15 lakhs in Jan Dhan accounts.

“Though the NITI Aayog recommended the Centre to grant Rs.19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha and Rs.5,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya, the Centre has not sanctioned a single rupee for these schemes,” he said.

KTR further argued that the PM was responsible for the death of 700 farmers during the protests against the Centre but the BJP leaders still call him God.

“I am asking them for whom he is a God,” he added.

He said that the prices of LPG cylinders have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1200 during the Modi Government.

Speaking about Congress, he said that people should not get carried away by propaganda spread by the party that was conducting foot marches in the state. “But what did Congress do for the united Andhra Pradesh when it was in power for five decades? The state will suffer a lot if they are given power again,” he said.