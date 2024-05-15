Telangana: Lambada farmers fall at police’s feet over paddy procurement issue

Hyderabad: Lambada farmers of the Aakuthotabaavi thanda in Bhuvanagiri mandal made a sit-in protest at the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collectorate on Wednesday, May 15, to plead with the district collector to come to their rescue by procuring their paddy produce which got wet due to unseasonal rains this week.

They wanted to enter the collectorate to speak with the collector.

As the police personnel stopped them at the gate, the farmers fell at their feet, requesting them to bring the issue of their paddy produce lying soaked in rainwater to the paddy procurement centre (PPC).

The farmers expressed their anguish before the police personnel, about how they were left helpless after all their hard work and money going down the drain.

They demanded that their wet paddy be procured by the government at the PPC by paying them the minimum support price (MSP).

It is pertinent to mention that chief minister A Revanth Reddy had instructed the civil supplies officials to procure even wet paddy at MSP.

Civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had also announced during the beginning of the Rabi marketing season, that the state government would procure the entire paddy crop of the farmers till their last grain.