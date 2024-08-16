Telangana: Land regularisation portal updated for shortfall document uploads

Hyderabad: The Telangana land regularisation portal has been updated with the option allowing applicants to upload essential shortfall documents such as a registered sale deed, an encumbrance certificate (EC), a market value certificate, and a layout copy.

The update benefits plot owners who completed sales through registered deeds on or before August 26, 2020, and had submitted their applications before October 15, 2020, covering both urban and rural areas of the state.

The new features in the land regularisation scheme (LRS) portal will speed up the land regularisation process. This update will help applicants complete their document submission online without waiting to obtain a shortfall letter from the local body officers.

Also Read New land registration law in Telangana: Min Ponguleti in Assembly

Applicants of the land regularisation scheme can now update their mobile number, address, or other application details using an OTP-registered mobile number. To assist with this process, help desks have been established at all municipalities, corporations, the Urban Development Authority (UDA), and district collector offices to provide citizens with support and guidance.

The processing of the LRS applications started in January 2024 and 75 percent of the 4,28,832 applications requested under the land regularisation scheme were observed to have shortfalls. Out of these only 60,213 applications were approved, earning Rs 96.60 crore for the government treasuries.