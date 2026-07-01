Telangana launches Mission K-100 for paddy procurement

Mission K-100 is designed to accelerate stock clearance and improve coordination among all stakeholders before the arrival of the new paddy crop at procurement centres.

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Close-up of rice grains on the plant in a lush green paddy field.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department on Wednesday, July 1, launched ‘Mission K-100’, a 100-day action plan aimed at streamlining paddy procurement operations and resolving storage, logistics and financial issues ahead of the Kharif 2026-27 procurement season.

The initiative was launched by Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, who chaired a high-level coordination meeting with Food Corporation of India (FCI) General Manager GN Raju at the Civil Supplies Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Commissioner urged the FCI to allocate additional storage space to facilitate the evacuation of pending grain stocks and sought the release of long-pending financial dues to strengthen the department’s working capital.

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According to officials, Mission K-100 is designed to accelerate stock clearance and improve coordination among all stakeholders before the arrival of the new paddy crop at procurement centres.

The mission comprises five key focus areas: expediting the delivery and evacuation of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) to the FCI; auctioning paddy stocks to improve liquidity and reduce storage costs; recovering pending subsidies and other dues from the Centre; modernising high-volume paddy procurement centres with automated equipment; and strengthening transportation by expanding the vehicle fleet and introducing a real-time Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS).

Officials said the initiative aims to overhaul the state’s grain storage, logistics and financial management systems to ensure smooth procurement during the upcoming harvest season.

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