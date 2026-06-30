Telangana weighing rice export incentives: Uttam Kumar Reddy

"The government is preparing a dedicated strategy to encourage rice exports and support value-added products that can increase returns for farmers and rice millers," Reddy said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Telangana rice export incentives and market growth highlighted in a colourful infographic.
Telangana Civil Supplies department mulls rice export incentives

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday, June 30, said the state government is considering incentives to boost rice exports.

In a post on X, he said the state government is exploring a new policy to help rice producers access overseas markets.

Industries meeting export quality standards would receive government support, including speedy approvals and necessary clearances, he said.

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“The government is preparing a dedicated strategy to encourage rice exports and support value-added products that can increase returns for farmers and rice millers,” Reddy said.

Telangana’s rice has significant potential in both domestic and international markets, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy on June 9 said Telangana created a “record” in paddy procurement despite the Centre “reducing its procurement target” for the state.

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He said the state government had procured 75 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy by June 9 itself during the current Yasangi (Rabi) season, against the Centre’s approved target of only 52 LMT.

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