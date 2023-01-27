Telangana: Layout for Kala Bharati Auditorium in Nizamabad approved

Hyderabad: The building model for the Kala Bharati Auditorium, which is being built at the Old Collectorate Ground in the centre of Nizamabad town, has been finalised by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rs 50 crore of the Special Development Fund had previously been approved by the chief minister for the auditorium’s development. The G-Plus3 edifice housing the 50,000 square-foot auditorium will have all the amenities required for a cultural centre.

Also Read Ex-Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang joins BRS quitting BJP

The building of the auditorium will begin as soon as possible, bids for which will be invited soon. The auditorium’s construction is likely to finish in less than 18 months.