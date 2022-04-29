Telangana: Leopard spotted at Hetero Labs plant, causes panic

Published: 29th April 2022
Hyderabad: A leopard was seen entering the Hetero Labs plant in Sangareddy’s industrial area on Thursday via a CCTV camera.

CCTV footage shows a leopard emerging on the bottom left of the screen, it then crossed the road while a vehicle approached from the opposite side. It then entered inside what appeared to be a fenced area.

According to a report by India Today, Forest officials reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation. The plant is located in Gaddapotharam industrial estate.

