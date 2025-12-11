Telangana local body polls: On duty Police constable suffers heart attack

Hyderabad: A police constable suffered a heart attack during poling in Suryapet for the Telangana local body elections on Thursday, December 11.

The incident occurred at the Miryala polling station in Nutakal mandal. The policeman was identified as head constable Yadgiri, who suffered a heart attack and fell. Some people at the polling station tried to help the constable and gave him CPR.

Yadgiri was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Polling underway for Telangana local body elections

Polling for the first phase of the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections is currently underway on Thursday. The voting began at 7 a.m. for 3,834 Sarpanch posts and 27,628 Ward Member posts amid tight security. A total of 12,960 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch posts, while 65,455 candidates are competing for the Ward Member posts.

More than 56 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 37,562 polling centres spread across 189 mandals. The polling will continue till 1 p.m., while the counting of votes will be taken up from 2 p.m. Subsequently, a meeting of newly-elected ward members will be held to elect deputy sarpanches.

The elections are being seen as a test for ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP even though Gram Panchayat polls are conducted on a non-party basis.

The poll notification was issued for 4,326 Sarpanch posts and 37,440 Ward Member posts. No nomination was filed for five Sarpanch posts and 169 Ward Member posts. Sarpanches for 396 Gram Panchayats and 9,633 Ward Members were elected unanimously.

Courts have granted a stay for elections to one Gram Panchayat and 10 Ward Members.

A total of 56,19,430 electorate, comprising 27,41,070 males and 28,78,159 females, are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase.

With inputs from IANS