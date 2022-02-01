Telangana logs 2861 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st February 2022 6:49 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Registering a slight rise, Telangana on Monday reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the caseload to 7,63,911.

On Sunday, there were 2,484 cases.

The death toll rose to 4,089 with three more fatalities, a bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most of the cases with 746 followed by districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (234) and Ranga Reddy (165).

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today with 4,413 people recuperating from the infection. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,22,654. The total number of active cases was 37,168.

The case fatality rate was 0.54 per cent; the recovery rate 94.60 per cent.

The bulletin said 81,486 samples were tested during the day.

