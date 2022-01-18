Telangana logs 2,983 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Published: 18th January 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,983 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,14,639 while the death toll rose to 4,062 with two more fatalities.

Telangana had recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,206, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (259) and Ranga Reddy (227) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

As many as 2,706 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,88,105.

The number of active cases stood at 22,472, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,07,904 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,08,17,562.

