Telangana logs 40 fresh COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Forty new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 7,92,842, a health department bulletin said.

As no COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, the total death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 31 cases.

A total of 46 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,324.

The active cases stood at 407, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,054 samples were tested and the total number examined till date across the state was 3,48,99,631.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.43 percent.