Telangana logs 40 fresh COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st May 2022 9:53 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 503.5 million
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Forty new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 7,92,842, a health department bulletin said.

As no COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, the total death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 31 cases.

MS Education Academy

A total of 46 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,324.

The active cases stood at 407, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,054 samples were tested and the total number examined till date across the state was 3,48,99,631.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.43 percent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button