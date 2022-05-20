Telangana logs 45 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 20th May 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 7,92,802, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 33 cases.

A total of 28 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,278. The active cases in the state stood at 413, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,870 samples were tested on Friday and the total number examined till date was 3,48,86,577.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate was 99.43 percent.

