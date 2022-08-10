Telangana logs 605 new COVID-19 cases

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th August 2022
Representative Image (Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 605 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,27,383.

The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad district with 231.

A health department bulletin said 992 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,18,552. The recovery rate rose to 98.93 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 38,031 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 4,720.

