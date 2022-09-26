Telangana logs 94 new COVID-19 cases

Press Trust of India   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 26th September 2022 11:02 pm IST
COVID-19
Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,37,499.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 46.

The bulletin said 105 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,686.

The recovery rate rose to 99.43 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,340 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 702, it said.

