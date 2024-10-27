Telangana: Major fire in 2 shopping malls in Jangaon, Rs 10 cr estimated loss

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out early Sunday morning in two shopping malls located in Jangaon district, specifically at the Vijay and Sri Lakshmi textile shops on Siddipet Road.

The incident was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, leading to a rapid spread of flames.

Local residents noticed the fire and promptly alerted the police and fire department.

Fire engines from Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Palakurthi, and Aleru rushed to the site to extinguish the flames.

The estimated damage from this incident is over Rs 10 crores, with the Vijay shopping mall being completely engulfed in flames initially. Subsequently, the fire spread to the adjacent Sri Lakshmi textile shop, causing further destruction.