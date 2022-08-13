Telangana: Make your stand clear on welfare schemes, KTR to Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Rastra Samithi leader and IT minister KT Rama Rao attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet again, by questioning the latter about raging issues such as GST, failing economy, anti-freebies, inflation and anti-welfare schemes.

In a press release on Saturday, KTR asked the BJP supremo asked why the Modi government was anti-freebies.

“Of late, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has been talking about freebie culture whenever he gets an opportunity. It is very surprising to hear his words. The Centre has completely ignored the welfare of the people during its eight-year rule and burdened the life of the common man,” KTR said.

KTR pointed out that the increasing inflation has broken the back of the poor. And malnourishment among newborns is on a rise.

Also Read Time to bid adieu to PM Modi: KTR

KTR said that since 2014, India has come under huge debt. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) issued a warning of a situation such as the ‘collapse of the country’s economy.’

“Nearly 37% of the country’s debt is being used to pay back the interest of the money borrowed by the Modi government,” the release said.

Criticizing sharply that the Centre did nothing for the poor from the money borrowed, KTR said it is appalling when the Modi government talks about the cancellation of the freebie culture.

Also Read Modi failed to meet aspirations of people: KTR

“The central government brings lakhs of crores as debt but does not do any useful work with it. At the same time, if the state governments come up with any schemes for the welfare of the poor, they are the ones who spew venom on the schemes labelling them freebies,” KTR said.

Mentioning a few welfare schemes which the Telangana state government has introduced over the years, such as the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Arogya Laxmi scheme, Mission Bhageeratha, KCR Kit Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and many more, KTR demanded the Prime Minister answer his questions with full honesty.

“The country is celebrating its 75 years of Independence day this year. After hoisting the tricolour on the Red Fort, in your address to the nation, I hope you will make your stand clear on the schemes undertaken for the welfare of the poor,” the release concluded.