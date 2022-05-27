Telangana: Man accused in 15 murders gets life imprisonment in one

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman in the Mahbubnagar district. The accused is also involved in 15 murder cases till 2019.

The convict identified as Erakuli Srinivasulu, targeted single women, befriended them, and travelled to secluded places with them. Then, he used to get them drunk, and as they would pass out he killed them to steal their ornaments.

Srinivasulu had also breached police custody in two other cases. In December 2019, the accused met the victim at a toddy compound and offered her a drink. He then took took her to a secluded place in Dokur near Devarakadra.

Based on the testimony of a couple who had witnessed the victim with Srinivasulu, the court convicted and sentenced him for life.