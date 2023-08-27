Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor

Case has been registered under the Arms Act and other sections of IPC

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th August 2023 7:28 am IST
Warangal: A man has been booked for brandishing a sword to force staff of a liquor bar to provide him with liquor free of cost in Telangana’s Warangal, said police.

The person has been identified as Mukera Madhu, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

“A person named Mukera Madhu entered a bar under Inthezargunj Police Station limits on 25th August and asked the bar staff to provide liquor by showing a sword and also threatened the bar staff. He tried to steal a bottle of alcohol but was unsuccessful,” said Bonala Kishan, ACP, Warangal.

“On the complaint of the bar owner, a case has been registered under the Arms Act and other sections of IPC. Further investigation is underway,” the police officer added.

