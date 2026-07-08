Telangana man buys Rs 1.1 lakh bike entirely with Rs 10 coins

Hyderabad: In an unusual purchase that drew the attention of locals, a man from Telangana’s Nalgonda district bought a motorcycle by paying the entire amount in Rs 10 coins.

Konde Raghupathi, a resident of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal, purchased a Splendor Plus motorcycle from Sri Vinayaka Motors in Chityala. Instead of paying through cash or digital payment, he paid the full cost of the bike, Rs 1.10 lakh, entirely in Rs 10 coins.

The unique transaction attracted onlookers at the showroom as bags of coins were brought in and counted before the purchase was completed.

Showroom staff patiently counted the coins to verify the total amount and, after confirming the payment, handed over the motorcycle to Raghupathi.

The unusual mode of payment has since become a talking point in the area, with many praising the dealership staff for accepting the coins and completing the transaction without any hassle.

This is not the first instance of a motorcycle being purchased using coins in Telangana. As far back as December 2022, Eraveni Venkatesh, a YouTuber from Mancherial, made a purchase of a KTM bike valued at Rs 2.85 lakh, paying the entire amount using Rs 1 coins. It took the showroom employees over a day to count the coins.