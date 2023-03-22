Telangana man dies at Saudi Airport hour before boarding flight to India

He had gone to Saudi Arabia to work in the city of Abha

Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:14 am IST
In a tragic incident that occurred at the Saudi airport, Mohammed Chand Pasha, a man from Telangana, died of a heart attack just an hour before his scheduled flight to India. Pasha, who was in his 50s, was a native of Kondapur village, Kodimyal Mandal in Jagtial, Telangana, and had gone to Saudi Arabia to work in the city of Abha.

According to a report published in TOI, the news of Pasha’s death came to light on March 20, almost three weeks after he passed away on March 2.

As per the details of the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital soon after he suffered heart attack. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

