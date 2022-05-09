Telangana: Man dies by cardiac arrest after seeing sibling dead

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old man died after he suffered cardiac arrest after he saw his little brother die of a heart stroke on Monday at Luxxettipet town.

The deceased was identified as Gajula Bhaskar Goud, who was jogging in the morning at 5 am in the town and died on the spot due to a heat stroke.

His elder brother Srinivas (55) headed to Luxettipet after to getting to know the information about his brother’s demise. There, he saw his brother’s body he was shocked and collapsed. He was hurried to a hospital in Dharmapuri. After reaching the hospital, the doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Family members of both Srinivas and Bhaskar were shattered to lose the siblings in a gap of three hours.