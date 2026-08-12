Telangana man dies in Florida fire accident after 15-day battle

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old techie from Hanamkonda district has died in the United States, more than two weeks after suffering severe burns in a fire accident in Florida, plunging his native village into grief.

The deceased was identified as Bharath Chander Reddy of Gunturpalli village in Hasanparthy mandal, Hanamkonda district. He suffered burns covering 75 percent of his body in the fire accident in Tampa, Florida, on July 25 and remained under treatment in hospital thereafter. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, August 12, after battling for his life for nearly 15 days.

Also Read 10K Malkajgiri property owners get relief in Waqf survey list error

Bharath had moved to the US in 2023 to pursue higher studies, with plans to return to his village and get married once his course was completed. His death has left the family devastated and cast a pall of gloom over Gunturpalli village.

His parents are inconsolable, and family members have appealed to the government to help bring his body back to India at the earliest.