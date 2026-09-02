Telangana man dies in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man from Hasnabad village in Telangana’s Jagtial Urban mandal was killed in Russia’s strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday, September 1.

According to reports, the deceased, Vavila Sudarshan, had travelled to Ukraine four months ago in search of employment.

Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar visited the family and offered his condolences.

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A 42-year-old man from Hasnabad village in Jagtial Urban mandal was killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday, September 1.



According to reports, the deceased, Vavila Sudarshan, had travelled to Ukraine four months ago in search of employment.



Jagtial MLA M Sanjay… pic.twitter.com/Hhua08JzsN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 2, 2026

Sudarshan was among the 12 people killed in a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine. A large number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure and resulted in many injuries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

Seven people were killed in a strike on a railway depot in Kyiv, with nearly 350 rescuers deployed across the capital and surrounding region. In Boryspil, four people were killed and 13 injured; a five-storey apartment building was damaged and 50 people evacuated.

Guided aerial bomb and drone strikes carried out on Odesa left thousands of families without electricity. Zelenskyy said a border checkpoint with Romania and export infrastructure were damaged, and that the Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions also came under fire.

In many cities and communities, work to address the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing since last night – nearly 350 first responders are involved in Kyiv and the region alone. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the… pic.twitter.com/8cg4ik0V2F — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 1, 2026

Modi’s appeal to Putin on Ukraine war

This comes a day after Modi met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, where he pressed for an end to the conflict. “Every day spent on war pushes humanity backwards, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm,” Modi said, adding that India, “the land of Gandhi and Buddha,” supported all efforts towards peace.