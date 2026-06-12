Telangana man dies of heart attack in Dubai, kin seek govt help

Family approaches CM Pravasi Prajavani for assistance in bringing mortal remains home.

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Chintakindi Sai Kiran, a Telangana native who died of a heart attack in Dubai.

Hyderabad: The family of a Telangana man who died of a heart attack in Dubai has appealed to the State government for assistance in bringing his mortal remains back to India.

Chintakindi Sai Kiran, a 35-year-old resident of Vadiaram village in Chegunta mandal of Medak district, had travelled to Dubai in May 2025 in search of employment to support his family.

According to relatives, Sai Kiran suffered a severe heart attack and died on June 2 while working in Dubai. He is survived by his wife, Nagalakshmi, and their two children.

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The matter came to light after his relatives submitted a representation at the CM Pravasi Prajavani in Hyderabad, requesting support for the repatriation of his body.

News of his death has cast a pall of gloom over Vadiaram village. Relatives said the deceased was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The family has urged the State government to facilitate the early return of Sai Kiran’s mortal remains to his native village and provide the necessary assistance during the repatriation process.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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