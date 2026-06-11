Telangana worker’s Gulf dream ends in fatal Dubai crash

Hyderabad: Abdul Rafiq, a Telangana worker and one of the seven people killed in the recent Dubai road accident, had returned to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a third time nine months ago in the hope of securing a more stable future for his family.

The 37-year-old hailed from Metpally in Jagtial district and had been living in Kadem since his marriage 12 years ago. Before leaving for the UAE, he worked as a labourer and supported his family through daily wage employment.

Rafiq had previously worked in the Gulf on two occasions. With limited financial gains from those years overseas, he decided to seek employment abroad once again.

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He is survived by his wife and daughter. His parents continue to reside in Metpally.

NRI Advisory Committee visits bereaved family

On Thursday, June 11, Members of the NRI Advisory Committee visited Rafiq’s family in Kadem and expressed condolences following the tragedy.

State NRI Advisory Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla assured the family that efforts would be made to bring their concerns to the attention of the government and facilitate assistance.

Swadesh Parikipandla visits the family of Dubai crash victim Abdul Rafiq in Kadem.

The visit was also attended by Kadari Clement Wesley, Nirmal district convener of the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union, Khader and other community representatives.

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Victims identified

Rafiq was among three residents of Jagtial district who lost their lives in the accident.

The other two victims from the district were Saleem Sayyed, a 51-year-old from Namilikonda village in Kodimyala mandal, and Thirupathi Gollapally, a 23-year-old from Takkallapalli village in Malyala mandal.

The remaining victims were Markandey Chauhan, a 39-year-old from Uttar Pradesh; Abdul Rasheed, a 38-year-old from Uttar Pradesh; Mohammad Saqib, a 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh; and Samuvel Rengasami, a 34-year-old Sri Lankan national.

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The accident occurred on Sunday, June 7, when a minibus carrying workers collided with the rear of a truck that had stopped on Emirates Road following a technical fault. The crash left seven people dead and nine others injured.

Authorities in the UAE are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.