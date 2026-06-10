Two Indians among 3 in critical condition after Dubai road crash

The crash claimed seven lives, including six Indian workers.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Representational image
Representational image

Dubai: Two Indian nationals are among three workers in critical condition following the minibus crash on Dubai’s Emirates Road on Sunday, June 7, that left seven people killed.

Khaleej Times reported that four injured workers remain hospitalised after the accident. Of them, two Indians and one Nepali national are in critical condition, while another worker continues to receive treatment.

The crash occurred when a minibus carrying employees of a UAE-based technical services company collided with a truck that had reportedly stopped on the road following a technical fault.

Subhan Bakery

The workers were returning from a work site at the time of the accident.

According to media reports, the deceased included six Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan worker. Authorities are continuing identification and documentation procedures related to the victims.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has visited the injured workers in hospital and is coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance. The mission also conveyed its condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations suggest the minibus struck the rear of a truck that had halted after developing a mechanical problem. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The accident has renewed attention on road safety measures for motorists dealing with vehicle breakdowns on high-speed roads across the UAE.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button