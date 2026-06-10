UAE-based Indian doctor pledges Rs 2 cr for Dubai crash victims

Dubai: An Indian doctor and philanthropist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,60,68,280) humanitarian assistance package for victims of the recent Emirates Road crash that left seven workers dead and nine others injured.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, unveiled the initiative to provide immediate financial relief to bereaved families and support those recovering from injuries sustained in the accident.

The programme allocates Dh 700,000 (Rs 1,82,47,796) to the families of the seven deceased workers, with each family receiving Dh 100,000. A further Dh 180,000 (Rs 46,92,290) has been set aside to assist injured survivors with treatment and rehabilitation costs.

Additional funding includes Dh 70,000 (Rs 18,24,779) for emergency travel and accommodation expenses for relatives and Dh 50,000 (Rs 13,03,414) to help meet the educational needs of children from affected families.

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Support for affected families

Announcing the initiative, Dr Shamsheer said the tragedy had left families across several countries mourning the loss of loved ones who had travelled abroad to earn a living.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has affected families across countries,” he said.

“These were workers who came here with hopes, responsibilities and dreams for their loved ones. No financial support can replace the lives lost, but we hope this assistance will bring some relief to the grieving families and help the injured during their recovery.”

The programme also gives priority to households with young dependants who may face long-term financial difficulties following the loss of a family breadwinner.

Three victims from Telangana’s Jagtial district

According to details shared by Burjeel Holdings, the deceased included six Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan national.

Among those who died were three workers from Telangana’s Jagtial district — Gollapalli Tirupati, a 23-year-old from Takkallapalli village in Malyala mandal; Syed Saleem, a 51-year-old from Namilikonda village in Kodimyala mandal; and Abdul Rafiq, a 37-year-old from Gajulapet in Metpally town.

The injured comprise eight Indians and one Nepalese national. While five survivors have been discharged from hospital, four others continue to receive medical care at facilities across the UAE.

Coordination with consular authorities

The support package is being coordinated with the Indian Consulate in Dubai to facilitate assistance for affected Indian families.

Dr Shamsheer stressed that the initiative would benefit all victims regardless of nationality.

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“While we are coordinating with the Indian Consulate regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by this tragedy, in recognition of our shared humanity,” he said.

The Indian Consulate had earlier confirmed that its officials visited injured workers in hospital and were working with local authorities to provide assistance.

Crash investigation ongoing

The accident involved a minibus transporting employees of a Dubai-based technical services company. Preliminary reports indicated that the vehicle struck the rear of a truck that had stopped on the road following a technical fault.

Dubai Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.