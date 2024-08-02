Telangana: Man dumps son in Kollapur lake for neglecting studies

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy was rescued by a shepherd after his father tied him in a gunny bag and dumped him in the lake at Kollapur village of Mahbubnagar district for neglecting his studies.

According to reports, the man, frustrated by his son’s behaviour, severely thrashed him, tied him up with rope, and placed him in a gunny bag. He then took the bag in an autorickshaw to the outskirts of town and dumped it in a lake.

The incident attracted attention on social media after a shepherd, who was tending sheep nearby, saw the father disposing of the bag and called out to him. When questioned, the father claimed the bag contained a dog.

In the tweet, the shepherd said, “As the bag was being opened, the boy was found crying and pleading to go to school, with his hands and legs still bound by rope.”