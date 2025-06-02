Telangana: Man ends life as father refuses to buy BMW

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man died by suicide in Telangana’s Medak district on Sunday, June 1, after his father refused to buy a BMW car.

The deceased was identified as Bomma Johnny. The incident occurred in Chatlapally village of Jagadevpur mandal on May 31. Johnny’s father, Kankaiah, is a small farmer who earns through cultivation on an acre of land. According to Jagadevpur police, the man quit studies after class 10 and stayed home.

Johnny began pressuring his father to purchase a BMW, even after the family told him that it wouldn’t be possible due to financial issues. The man did not relent, due to which Kankaiah assured him of a Swift Dezire instead of a BMW.

According to reports, Johnny further pressured Kankaiah to construct a new house for him. As Kankaiah refused to fulfil his demands, Johnny went to the field and consumed pesticides. The man returned home and fell unconscious.

The family rushed him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.